A sustained round of torrential downpours has triggered flash flooding in New York, disrupting subway service in the most populous US city, inundating basements and turning some streets into small lakes.
Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, has died aged 82.
The BBC says top stars such as Gary Lineker can opine on political issues on social media but must stop short of campaigning, in new guidelines prompted by a row over the sports presenter's comments about immigration policy
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called Donald Trump "missing in action" for skipping the second Republican presidential debate, where he and a half-dozen others sought a breakout moment that could weaken the ex-president's commanding hold on the contest.