Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a screen grab taken from video released on April 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died "whimpering and crying" in a raid by US special forces in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, in what he called a major victory over the jihadist group.

Baghdadi killed himself during the raid by detonating a suicide vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel, Trump said in a televised address from the White House.

He was positively identified by DNA tests 15 minutes after he died, the president said.

"He was a sick and depraved man and now he's gone," said Trump, adding that capturing or killing Baghdadi had been the top national security priority for his administration.

The death of Baghdadi is a severe blow to Islamic State, which has been in disarray and has no declared successor as leader yet. But the group has in the past proved resilient, continuing to mount or inspire attacks in the region and beyond despite losing most of its territory in recent years.

Trump said "many" of Baghdadi's people were killed in the raid and added that in blowing himself up, Baghdadi also killed three of his children.

US forces suffered no personnel losses, he said. He also thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq for their support.

Turkey said it was proud to have helped "bring a notorious terrorist to justice" and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on an "impressive achievement".

But Russia's response was muted, with the defence ministry in Moscow saying merely that it had no reliable information on the US raid.

Baghdadi had long been sought by the United States as head of a jihadist group that at one point controlled large areas of Syria and Iraq, where it declared a caliphate. Islamic State has carried out atrocities against religious minorities and attacks on five continents in the name of an ultra-fanatic version of Islam that horrified mainstream Muslims.

President Donald Trump makes a statement confirming US forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Photo: Reuters

"The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, panic and dread, terrified of the American forces coming down on him," Trump said.

"He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and his three children. His body was mutilated by the blasts. The tunnel had caved on him," Trump added.

"He died ... whimpering and crying and screaming."

SOUND OF PLANES

In the hours before Trump's announcement, sources in the region had described the raid on a compound in the village of Barisha, in Idlib province bordering Turkey, in the early hours of Sunday.

"We woke up to the sound of planes, we went out and saw (forces) in front of us carrying weapons. 'Get on the ground, get on the ground!' (they said) so we went down," one local resident told Reuters TV.

"They handcuffed us and put us to the side. (They asked)'How do you know this man?' We said we don't know him, we would see people coming and going but we never interacted with them. So they said, 'you are safe, stay to the side'."

Iraqi state television broadcast night-time footage of an explosion and daytime images of a crater in the ground and what it said was the aftermath of the raid, including torn and blood-stained clothes.

Iraq's military said later in a statement that its intelligence services had located Baghdadi's whereabouts and had passed the information to the United States.

Trump said eight helicopters carried the US special forces troops to the compound where Baghdadi was hiding, where they were met with gunfire before blasting their way in through the walls to avoid a booby-trapped main door.

The US forces spent around two hours in the compound, he said, adding that they had taken away "sensitive information" relating to Islamic State.

Russia "treated us great" by opening up airspace it controlled for the raid and Kurdish allies gave some helpful information, according to Trump. The Russian defence ministry, however, said it was not aware of any assistance to US forces.

The president said he watched the operation unfold in the Situation Room of the White House, with Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the joint military chiefs. He added that Russia had not been aware of the nature of the US mission.

WITHDRAWAL CRITICISED

Trump had faced withering criticism from fellow Republicans and Democrats for announcing a withdrawal of US troops from northeastern Syria earlier this month, which permitted Turkey to attack America's Kurdish allies as it sought to set up a "safe zone".

Trump said the raid would not change his decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

Many critics of the pullout have expressed concern both at the abandoning of the Kurdish forces who had been instrumental in defeating Islamic State in Syria, and that the move might allow the group to regain strength and pose a threat to US interests.

The successful targeting of Baghdadi in the raid could help blunt those concerns, as well as boosting Trump domestically at a time when he is facing an impeachment inquiry in the US House of Representatives.

RELIEF FOR A GRIEVING FATHER

At the height of its power, Islamic State ruled over millions of people in territory running from northern Syria through towns and villages along the Tigris and Euphrates valleys to the outskirts of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Thousands of civilians were killed by the group as it mounted what the United Nations called a genocidal campaign against Iraq's Yazidi minority. It also caused worldwide revulsion by beheading foreign nationals from countries including the United States, Britain and Japan.

In one notorious incident, referred to by Trump in his TV address, a captured Jordanian air force pilot was burned alive in a cage.

On Sunday the pilot's father, Safi Al-Kasaesbeh, told Reuters TV he was relieved by news of Baghdadi's death.

"I am proud and happy on this day, after hearing of the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, this corrupt man, this insect, this virus that spread throughout the body of not only the Arab nation but also the Muslim nation, who distorted the image of Muslims and Islam," he said.

The group has claimed responsibility for or inspired attacks in dozens of cities including Paris, Nice, Orlando, Manchester, London and Berlin, and in nearby Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

But in 2017 Islamic State lost control of Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria, and quickly thereafter almost all of its territory, turning Baghdadi into a fugitive.

During a three-year push by a US-led coalition, air strikes killed most of his top lieutenants and there were conflicting reports over whether Baghdadi was alive until IS published a video message by him in April.

Anatomy of a raid: how the United States took out Baghdadi

Here is a description of the raid according to Trump, who went into unusual detail during a national address broadcast from the White House.

* The United States began to receive intelligence on the whereabouts of Baghdadi around a month ago, including some "helpful" information from the Kurds, said Trump. US intelligence officials were able to "scope out" his exact location two weeks ago, while Trump himself became aware of the planned raid three days ago. As part of the plan, the United States had to secure permission from Russia to fly over its airspace. Trump said the White House did not disclose the nature of the operation to Russia, but told Russian officials they would "like" it.

* On Saturday, Trump arrived back at the White House at around 4:30 p.m. local time (10:30pm in Syria) after a round of golf in Virginia, according to his official schedule. At around 5 pm, he gathered in the White House Situation Room with Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, and other intelligence officials. They watched the raid unfold live "as if you were watching a movie," said Trump.

* Moments after they gathered, US military personnel and military dogs lifted-off in eight helicopters from an unidentified military base in the Middle East, according to Trump. A US official told Reuters the operation was staged from an airbase in western Iraq. The on-the-ground operation in the Idlib region of Syria was supported by military aircraft and ships, said Trump. The soldiers were also equipped with a military robot but did not ultimately use it.

* Upon approaching Baghdadi's compound, the helicopters came under gunfire but US forces were able to quickly suppress the assault and land safely. Believing the main compound door to be booby trapped, they entered in just seconds by blasting through the wall, said Trump. "We were getting full reports on a minute-by-minute basis," he added.

* US forces quickly cleared the compound "with people either surrendering or being shot and killed," said Trump. Eleven children were removed, uninjured, and taken into care by a third party whom the president declined to name. US soldiers captured and later imprisoned several Islamic State fighters.

* Baghdadi fled into a subterranean area of the complex and into a tunnel, dragging three of his young children with him. Esper told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that US forces called for Baghdadi to surrender but the world's most wanted man refused. Chased by the dogs and confronted by a dead end, Baghdadi - "whimpering and crying and screaming," according to Trump - ignited his suicide vest, killing himself and his children and causing the tunnel to collapse. No military personnel were hurt although one dog was badly injured.

* With Baghdadi's body "mutilated by the blasts," US forces used a DNA test onsite to confirm his identity in around 15 minutes. "The test results gave certain, immediate and totally positive identification. It was him," said Trump. ROBERT O'Brien speaking to NBC News’ Meet The Press with Chuck Todd, “I can tell you it was great news last night. It was 7:15, local time. We were in the Situation Room. And the commander of the mission called and said, ‘100% confidence, jackpot.'"

* The soldiers proceeded to search the compound, taking "highly sensitive material" including information on Islamic State's origins and its future plans. In total, US forces were in the compound for around two hours before flying back out via the same route they flew in.

* Baghdadi's body will be "disposed of properly," O'Brien said, adding that he expected it to be the same protocol followed in 2011 for Osama bin Laden. The al Qaeda leader was buried at sea after US officials consulted with experts in Islamic law and ritual.