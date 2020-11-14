Trump hails vaccine progress, doesn't concede

Donald Trump delivers an update on the Operation Warp Speed programme in an address from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump says there will be no lockdown in the United States while his administration remains in the White House.

Trump gave his first address to the public since losing the US election to Joe Biden six days ago and refused to concede.

"This administration will not go to a lockdown. Lockdown cost lives and a lot of problems," he said.

Trump gave a detailed update on Operation Warp Speed, the US's policy to create a vaccine for Covid-19, which he said proceeded in "record time".

"No medical breakthrough of this scope or magnitude has ever been achieved this quickly," he said.

Operation Ward Speed was unrivalled anywhere in the world, he said.

Trump said he had been congratulated by leaders around the world.

"It's been an incredible effort," he said.

Trump said that Pfizer announced on Monday that its vaccine was 90 percent effective.

The White House has given Pfizer nearly $US2 billion for the vaccine and that it would provide doses to Americans "free of charge".

Pfizer made "an unfortunate misrepresentation", Trump said, when the company said the vaccine development was not part of Operation Warp Speed.

Pfizer did not accept federal funding to help develop or manufacture the vaccine, unlike front-runners Moderna and AstraZeneca, the New York Times reported.

Pfizer has distanced itself from Trump and Operation Warp Speed.

In an interview with the New York Times, Kathrin Jansen, a senior vice president and the head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, said, "We were never part of the Warp Speed," adding, "we have never taken any money from the US government, or from anyone."

Authorisation for the vaccine would come down "very soon", Trump said.

"It will be approved very very quickly, we hope," he said.

Development of the vaccine was "five times faster" than the quickest vaccine development in history.

"Five times faster, say it again," Trump said.

The elderly, frontline workers and the vulnerable would get access first.

Trump said he would be ahead of his own schedule.

Trump said case levels were high but that was because the US had high levels of testing.

The vaccine would help the elderly recover their "golden years".

Trump said in April the vaccine would be available for the general public, except in New York state.

"This is a very successful, amazing vaccine," he said.

Trump claimed the US had among the lowest fatality rates for Covid-19 in the world and claimed the US had performed better than "peer countries," without listing any.

Trump also said the drug cocktail which he took when he was a Covid-19 patient would be available to other patients.

"We have some tremendously promising drugs," he said.

Trump claimed there wasn't one person in the US who had requested a ventilator and didn't get one.

Despite being away from cameras, Trump has been busy tweeting baseless theories regarding fraud in the election.

Earlier this morning, US news networks called the final batch of states, completing election results in the country.

The states of Arizona and Georgia have been called for Biden, cementing his victory. Trump is the projected winner in North Carolina.

The Trump campaign team is still pursuing legal action to contest the results but experts say none of the cases are expected to alter the results.

As it stands, Biden has won the US election with 306 electoral votes - the same number of electoral votes that gave Trump the victory four years ago.