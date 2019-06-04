Trump meets the Queen

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters

The state banquet in London is a family affair for the Trumps.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were joined by the president's four adult children.

Senior White House official Ivanka Trump was joined by her husband Jared Kushner, who also works in the West Wing.

Donald Trump Jr. was there with brother Eric Trump and his wife Lara, a Trump campaign official, who is expecting the couple's second child.

A tuxedo-clad Eric Trump tweeted before the dinner that the United Kingdom is "a very special place" and that it was "an honour for our family to be hosted by Her Majesty."

The president's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, was also in attendance.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President Donald Trump as he arrives for a welcome ceremony in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in London. Photo: AP

Did President Donald Trump fistbump Queen Elizabeth II when they shook hands at Buckingham Palace?

News photographs made it look as if he did, prompting some to claim on Twitter that the president was not showing the proper respect for Britain's monarch, but really it was just a slightly awkward handshake.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, says that what looked like a fistbump was really just an unusually firm handshake.

Little said Monday that it was simply an odd camera angle and that it was just a robust handshake. He says that sometimes when people shake the queen's hand, they treat her like porcelain china, but this wasn't that.

He says some people just shake the tips of the queen's fingers out of deference.

Little says Trump did follow proper protocol by not offering the queen his hand to shake but waiting instead for her to offer her hand.

TRUMP ENJOYING LONDON

Trump says the London part of his weeklong European visit is "going really well."

Trump didn't mention his feud with London's mayor or his comment about Prince Harry's wife to a British tabloid. But on Twitter on Monday, he says the royal family has been "fantastic" and relations with the United Kingdom are "very strong."

Trump talks about "tremendous crowds of well wishers" and seeing no protests against him, though he's largely been getting around by helicopter.

The president again mentioned the prospect of a trade deal with Britain once it exits the European Union.

Says Trump: "Great love all around."