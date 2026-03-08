President Donald Trump salutes as military staff carry a case containing the remains of six army service members killed in a drone strike in Kuwait on March 1. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of the war against Iran ending only once that country no longer has a functioning military or any remaining leadership in power.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said he was not interested in negotiating with Iran at this point and later added the air campaign could make it a moot point if all potential leaders of Iran were killed and the Iranian military destroyed.

"At some point, I don't think there will be anybody left maybe to say 'We surrender,'" Trump said.

In Delaware, the president attended a dignified transfer of the remains of six army service members of the 103rd Sustainment Command, who were killed in during a drone strike in Kuwait on March 1 amid the conflict with Iran.

Trumps remarks came on a day of Israel and Iran trading numerous attacks as the Middle East war entered a second week.

Iran's president apologised to neighbouring states to cool anger across the Gulf but stirred criticism from hardliners at home.

"I personally apologise to neighbouring countries that were affected by Iran’s actions,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, urging them not to join US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

He dismissed Trump's demand for the Islamic Republic's unconditional surrender as "a dream", but said its temporary leadership council had agreed to suspend attacks on nearby states unless strikes on Iran originated from their territory.

Trump nonetheless cast Iran's apology as a surrender, while saying the country would be "hit very hard" on Saturday and warning the US could widen its attacks.

Amid possible divisions within Iran's leadership over Pezeshkian's remarks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, said any Iranian Revolutionary Guards who lay down their arms would be unharmed.

Netanyahu also said: "We stand by all countries attacked by Iran; many are talking to us."

Ali Ardashir Larijani, Iran's secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said on state television there is no rift among Iranian officials over its handling of the war.

IRAN SAYS IT TARGETED US BASES

Pezeshkian’s comments caused a political stir in Iran, prompting his office to reiterate Iran's military would respond firmly to attacks from US bases in the region.

Hours later, the president repeated his statement on social media but left out the apology from his speech that had angered hardliners, including the powerful Revolutionary Guards.

Hamid Rasai, a hardline cleric and lawmaker, wrote on X: "Mr Pezeshkian, your stance was unprofessional, weak and unacceptable."

The judiciary chief, Mohseni-Ejei, a hardline member of the three-man council temporarily holding the powers of supreme leader, said the territory of some regional countries was being used for attacks against Iran, and retaliatory strikes would continue.

Hours after Pezeshkian's announcement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their drones struck a US air combat centre at Al Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. Reuters could not independently verify that report.

Late into the night, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted an Israeli refinery, according to state media. Air raid sirens sounded in the Haifa area, but there were no reports of destruction.

There were reports of rockets targeting the US embassy in Baghdad, security sources and witnesses said. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered his security forces to pursue those responsible, according to a statement.

The Associated Press reported one missile landed on a helicopter landing pad in the large complex, without casualties.

In Iran, local news agencies, citing an Iranian Oil Ministry source, said its fuel depots were hit by strikes in three areas, including Karaj, west of Tehran.

The Revolutionary Guards also targeted US forces at a base in Bahrain, Iranian state media said. Blasts were also heard in Doha, a Reuters witness said.

Tehran has responded to the US-Israeli war on Iran by hitting Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting US military installations. Israel has launched fresh attacks in Lebanon after the Iran-aligned militia Hezbollah fired across the border.

The UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Iraq have all reported drone or missile attacks over the past week.

ISRAEL WARNS LEBANON TO REIN IN HEZBOLLAH

With the conflict spreading, Israel warned Lebanon of a "very heavy price" if it did not rein in Hezbollah, as it pounded the group's strongholds with airstrikes and mounted a deadly airborne raid in the east.

On Saturday morning, more buildings in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut had been reduced to mounds of smoking rubble, dust and tangled wires, Reuters video showed.

The total death toll from Israel's attacks on Lebanon since Monday has risen to 294, the health ministry said.

The US-Israeli attacks have killed at least 1332 Iranian civilians and wounded thousands, according to Iran's United Nations ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani. Huge explosions were heard in parts of Tehran, state media reported, while Israel said it had struck Iranian missile sites and command centres.

Iranian attacks have killed 10 people in Israel.

Larijani cited reports claiming that American soldiers have been captured, but US Central Command said no US service members have been taken prisoner.

At least six US service members have been killed. Their remains arrived on Saturday at an Air Force base in Delaware.

Iran's apparent strategy of maximum chaos has driven up the costs of the conflict by raising energy prices and hurting global business and logistics links.

Kuwait's national oil company began cutting output on Saturday, adding to earlier oil and gas cuts from Iraq and Qatar.

The war has roiled global markets and oil prices have hit multi-year highs with the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut.

Trump has said the US Navy could escort ships in the Gulf.

He reiterated his demand for a say in selecting Iran's new supreme leader - a notion rejected by Iravani.

Hardline clerics have called for the swift selection of a new supreme leader, Iranian media reported on Saturday, with meetings occurring as soon as Sunday.

Ayatollah Hossein Mozafari, one of the 88-member Assembly of Experts, the clerical body charged with choosing the next leader, was quoted as saying the assembly could meet in the next 24 hours to decide.