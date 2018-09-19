Trump says 'seems to me' Syria shot down Russian plane

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Syria likely shot down a Russian military plane near its coast, adding that the United States and other countries are close to eliminating the presence of Islamic State in Syria and the region.

"It sounds to me and it seems to me based on a review of the facts that Syria shot down a Russian plane. And I understand about 14 people were killed and that’s a very sad thing but that’s what happens," Trump said at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"We have done a tremendous job in Syria and in that region eradicating ISIS, which is why we are there. And we are very close to finishing that job."