Trump steals march on rivals

Former United States president Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, yesterday at the launch of his bid to regain the presidency. Photo: TNS

Donald Trump, who has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of the United States voting system since his 2020 election defeat, yesterday launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals.

Seeking a potential rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, Mr Trump made his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a week after US midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped.

In a speech lasting little more than an hour, Mr Trump spoke to hundreds of supporters in a ballroom lined with American flags.

‘‘In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,’’ Mr Trump said to the crowd, which included family members, donors and former staff members.

Mr Trump steered clear of the name-calling that has marked other public appearances, opting instead for a critique of Mr Biden’s presidency and a review of what Mr Trump said were the policy achievements of his own time in office.

Although he assailed the US election process, Mr Trump did not revive his false claims of massive voter fraud in 2020 and did not mention the violent attempt by his supporters on January 6, last year, to prevent Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s victory.

On a trip to Indonesia, Mr Biden said ‘‘not really’’ when asked if he had a reaction to Mr Trump’s announcement.

There is a long road ahead before the Republican nominee is formally selected in the summer of 2024, with the first state-level contests more than a year away.

Mr Trump’s announcement comes earlier than usual even in a country known for protracted presidential campaigns, and signals his interest in discouraging other possible contenders such as Florida governor Ron DeSantis or former vice-president Mike Pence from making a bid for the Republican nomination.