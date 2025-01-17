Trump will keep TikTok alive if there's a deal: adviser

Donald Trump once supported a ban on the TikTok app but changed his stance last year. Photo: Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser says the new administration will keep TikTok alive in the United States if there is a viable deal, in a potential reprieve for the popular Chinese-owned video app.

TikTok, which is used by more than 170 million Americans, is set to be banned on Sunday - one day before Trump's inauguration - under a law mandating that it find a non-Chinese owner due to national security concerns.

"We will put measures in place to keep TikTok from going dark," US Representative Mike Waltz told Fox News, pointing to a provision in the law allowing for a 90-day extension if there is "significant progress" toward a divestiture.

"Essentially that buys President Trump time to keep TikTok going," said Waltz, who was picked by Trump to be his national security adviser.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Thursday that TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, should be given more time, though he stressed that the app has "too many security risks that cannot be ignored."

"It's clear that more time is needed to find an American buyer and not disrupt the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans,” Schumer said, adding that Democrats tried to pass a bill extending the deadline to find a solution to 270 days.

"I will work with the Trump administration and with both parties to keep TikTok alive while protecting our national security."

The comments by Schumer, who was a strong supporter of the law passed in April to force a sale, are a sign of the growing concern among prominent Democrats about the potential impact and political fallout of shutting down TikTok.

Trump once supported a ban on the app but changed his stance last year. His shift came amid growing signs of support for his presidential campaign among tech executives and overtures from Republican donor Jeff Yass, who owns a big share of ByteDance.

Trump also embraced TikTok during the campaign as a way to make gains with younger voters in the Nov. 5 election.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Trump is considering an executive order that would seek to allow TikTok to continue operating despite a pending legal ban until new owners are found. It was not immediately clear if Trump has the authority to do so given the legal divestiture requirements imposed by Congress.

TikTok did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the Trump transition, Karoline Leavitt, said, "President Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to save TikTok, and there's no better deal maker than Donald Trump."

TIKTOK BOSS TO ATTEND INAUGURATION

In a sign of warming ties between Trump and TikTok, the video app's chief executive, Shou Zi Chew, will attend the presidential inauguration on January 20 and be seated on the dais among other high-profile invitees, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Still, several Republicans and Democrats remain concerned about Chinese ownership of the app, worried the Chinese government could use it as a tool to collect data on US citizens and to spread propaganda to the public.

"Trump talks a big game on China & wanted to ban TikTok - just like many Republicans voted to do," Representative Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, wrote on the social media platform X.

"But now he's inviting TikTok's CEO to sit beside him at his inauguration even though TikTok is linked to the CCP & is a threat to our national security. What message does this send?"

The prospect of a TikTok ban has already triggered some users to seek alternatives, with Chinese social media app RedNote gaining nearly 3 million US users in one day earlier this week, according to analytics firm Similarweb.

Reuters reported that TikTok plans to shut US operations of its social media app on Sunday barring a last-minute reprieve, according to people familiar with the matter.

A White House official told Reuters on Wednesday that President Joe Biden has no plans to intervene to block a ban in his final days in office if the US Supreme Court fails to act.

The official added that Biden is legally unable to intervene absent a credible plan from ByteDance to divest TikTok.

The US Supreme Court is currently deciding whether to uphold the law and allow TikTok to be banned on Sunday, overturn the law, or pause the law to give the court more time to make a decision.

Privately held ByteDance is about 60% owned by institutional investors such as BlackRock and General Atlantic, while its founders and employees own 20% each. It has more than 7,000 employees in the United States.