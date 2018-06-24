Trump's press secretary kicked out of restaurant

Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Photo: Reuters

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant because she works for President Donald Trump.

Sanders reported the incident in a Saturday (local time) tweet, saying the owner's actions "say far more about her than they do about me."

Sanders' tweet came after a server posted about the incident on Facebook. That post has since been removed.

Jaike Foley-Schultz, a waiter at the restaurant, served Sanders and her family "for a total of 2 minutes" before the owner asked the press secretary's party to leave, CNN reported. The incident has prompted an outpouring of praise -- and criticism -- on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"I LOVE YOU -- thank you for speaking up for what is right. You have my full support!," one commenter said.

"Aside from the fact that I'm appalled by the behavior of the owner, I can't help but be amused by their stupidity and their responsibility for their own demise. I also can't help but notice that Sara Sanders conducted herself with such class and grace, yet mentioned the name of the restaurant, which is a brilliant move. To Red Hen, I have so much to say about the chokehold liberals have on America with their hate and anger and that they know no shame but for now: Hahahaha! He who laughs last, laughs best!" another wrote.

Sanders' father, former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, also criticized the restaurant.

Earlier this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson was confronted by protesters when she dined out at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C.