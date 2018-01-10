Tsunami warnings after 7.6 Caribbean quake

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck near remote Caribbean Islands belonging to Honduras on Tuesday (local time), sparking a tsunami warning for the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The quake rattled windows in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa roughly 519km to the east, but no damage was immediately reported.

The US Geological Survey said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.8, was centered 202km northeast of Barra Patuca in Honduras and 307km southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami advisory was in effect for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands after the earthquake and warned of possible waves up to 1 meter above tide level.

The quake was very shallow, at only 10km, which would have amplified its effect.

It was also lightly felt in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo north of Honduras, according to Mexico's civil protection director.