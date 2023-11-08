Two men under police guard after fleeing fatal crash

One of the men is seen on CCTV following the crash.

Police are yet to lay charges after arresting two men involved in an alleged high-speed crash that killed two young boys.

The men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested at Wetherill Park Police Station yesterday afternoon.

They were taken to Liverpool Hospital under police guard for assessment of injuries sustained during the crash, which split the car in two.

Investigations are continuing to establish the events leading up to the incident.

The two boys were killed when the speeding car they were travelling in slammed into a tree and power pole on a suburban street in Sydney's southwest on Monday morning.

They are yet to be formally identified but police have confirmed they were 13 and 14 years old.

CCTV footage of the crash scene, published by multiple media outlets, shows the driver pulling himself from the front seat of the car wreck.

He then paces through the front yard to the back half of the wreckage, where he walks past the bodies of the two boys.

The driver appears to help free the young male front-seat passenger before leaving the area with his arms above his head.

The passenger stops to look at the scene before also taking off.

Police also want to speak to the person caught on the footage circling the wreckage on a trail bike almost immediately after the crash.

The families of the two boys issued a statement on Tuesday night.

"Both of our families are still in shock and devastated over yesterday's tragic crash. We are continuing to come to terms with the loss of our much-loved son and brother," the statement read.

"We ask for privacy at this time, and we will not be conducting any media interviews while the police investigation continues."