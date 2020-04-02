UK death toll spike a 'sad, sad day': Johnson

Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lamented the latest coronavirus data that showed a record increase of deaths in Britain, saying it was a "sad, sad day."

Fatalities in the country rose by 563 to a total of 2352 on Wednesday (local time).

"Let's be in no doubt this has been a sad, sad day," Johnson said in a video message posted on Twitter.

"But let's be in no doubt that if we can follow the programme that we are currently set upon, if we can comply with the measures that we've embarked on together, then I have absolutely no doubt that we will begin to start to push those numbers down."