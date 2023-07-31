UK secretly backs retail facial recognition

Photo: Getty Images

British Home Office officials have drawn up secret plans to lobby the independent privacy regulator in an attempt to push the rollout of controversial facial recognition technology into high street shops and supermarkets, internal government minutes seen by The Observer reveal.

The covert strategy was agreed during a closed-door meeting in March between policing minister Chris Philp, senior Home Office officials and the private firm Facewatch, whose facial recognition cameras have provoked fierce opposition after being installed in shops.

In a development that ignores critics who claim the technology breaches human rights and is biased, particularly against darker-skinned people, minutes of the meeting appear to show Home Office officials agreeing to write to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) advocating the merits of facial recognition technology in tackling "retail crime".

Mark Johnson, advocacy manager of the campaign group Big Brother Watch, said: "The Home Office must urgently answer questions about this meeting, which appears to have led officials to lean on the ICO in order to favour a firm that sells highly invasive facial recognition technology.

"Government ministers should strive to protect human rights, not cosy up to private companies whose products pose serious threats to civil liberties in the United Kingdom."

The minutes reveal Philp — appointed policing minister last October — and Facewatch founder Simon Gordon discussed "retail crime and the benefits of privately owned facial recognition technology".

In addition, Philp would "consider a speech to bring the benefits of FR [facial recognition] to the fore".

Facial recognition technology has provoked widespread criticism and scrutiny, with the European Union moving to ban the technology in public spaces through its upcoming artificial intelligence Act.

However, the UK’s data protection and information Bill proposes to abolish the role of the government-appointed surveillance camera commissioner along with the requirement for a surveillance camera code of practice.

"The UK should seek to emulate the European artificial intelligence Act, which would place a ban on the use of facial recognition for surveillance purposes in all public spaces," Johnson said.

Advocates of biometric surveillance technology installed on retailers’ premises point to escalating retail crime, with UK shop thefts more than doubling in the past six years, reaching 8 million last year.

However, the use of Facewatch to tackle the issue is deeply contentious.

In April, Sports Direct’s parent company defended its use of Facewatch cameras — which check faces against a watch list — in its shops.

Gordon, who founded Facewatch in 2010, said they provide "a service that will reduce crime in their stores and make their staff safer".

"One of our big retailers using it has a 25% [crime] reduction compared to stores not using Facewatch," he said.

Facial recognition software has been used by UK police during events like the Notting Hill Carnival and, more recently,during the coronation.

In 2020, appeal court judges ruled previous trials by South Wales police of the technology were unlawful and unethical, although the force continues to use the technology.

Last month, the Met claimed "no statistically significant bias in relation to race and gender, and the chance of a false match is just 1 in 6000 people".

A Home Office spokesperson said new technology helped businesses trade "without fear of crime or disorder". — Guardian News and Media