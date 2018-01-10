UN boss gets C+ from women's groups

Helen Clark lobbied for the UN's top role but lost out to Antonio Guterres. Photo: Getty Images

After one year heading the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been given a C+ for making the global organisation a feminist institution by a coalition of women's groups.

The Feminist UN Campaign, which consists of women's rights groups, advocates and UN staff, said on Tuesday Guterres has made unprecedented progress promoting women's rights, but little impact on getting member states to reach gender equality.

The group said he also needs to tackle the "patriarchal culture prevalent" at the UN in addressing sexual harassment and take a stronger stand on abuse involving UN peacekeepers.

"Guterres is a leader who consistently talks the talk with regard to women's rights," the group said in a report.

But he has not been "pulling all the levers of power at his disposal," it said, adding: "This is an admittedly tall task."

The group gave him an overall score of 78% or C+.

The former Portuguese prime minister was sworn in December 2016 after a campaign in which many countries urged selection of a woman.

Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark, who was head of the UN's Development Programme at the time, lobbied hard for top job but missed out.

Miss Clark told Newshub last year she believed she was unsuccessful because they system was rigged against women.

She said sexism in the organisation meant she never had a chance of landing the top job, regardless of how qualified she was.

"Well it wasn't a fair fight.

"The extent to which it was loaded was something we could never have anticipated... I had been a long-term leader in New Zealand, quite a successful Prime Minister. I was the third-highest person at the UN - if I couldn't have a credible bid at it, who on earth could?"

The UN has not been headed by a woman since its creation in 1945.

During his tenure, Guterres has stressed the importance of women's rights more than any other secretary-general, the group said, and done well laying out a feminist agenda, often citing equality and women's rights in speeches and reports.

But has not been so forceful in championing access for feminist views or campaigning for gender equality funding.

The group said it realised he is constrained by budget issues, political tensions and member states that resist women's rights but he missed many opportunities to link gender to such major issues as security and migration.

The group said he has been weak in implementing global gender equality, one of the 17 global goals adopted by the UN's member nations in 2015 that aim to tackle global problems such as poverty, climate change, and inequality.