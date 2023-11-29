US military plane crashes in Japan

The tilt-rotor plane can fly both like a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft. Photo: Getty Images

A US military V-22 Osprey plane has crashed near an island in western Japan with eight people onboard, Japan's coast guard has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the coast guard said it had deployed patrol boats and aircraft to the site off Yakushima island but had no further details of the incident on Wednesday, including the status of those onboard.

A spokesperson for US forces in the region said they were still gathering information.

The crash happened about 2.47pm (local time) near the island's airport, with witnesses saying the aircraft's left engine appeared to be on fire as it descended, Japanese media reported, citing local authorities.

The plane disappeared from radar at 2.40pm, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

In August, a US Osprey crashed off the coast of northern Australia while transporting troops during a routine military exercise, killing three US Marines.

Another crash-landed in the ocean off Japan's southern island of Okinawa in December 2016, prompting a temporary US military grounding of the aircraft.

The tilt-rotor plane, which can fly both like a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft, is operated by the US Marines, US Navy and the Japan Self Defence Forces.

The deployment of the Osprey in Japan has been controversial, with critics saying the hybrid aircraft is prone to accidents.

The US military and Japan say it is safe.