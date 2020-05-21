US remains at odds with WHO

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Reuters

The World Health Organisation’s head says he will keep leading the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, after United States President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding and quit the body.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended the agency’s role after the US withheld full support for a resolution on the pandemic.

‘‘We want accountability more than anyone,’’ Tedros told a virtual meeting of the WHO’s 194 member states on Wednesday.

‘‘We will continue providing strategic leadership to coordinate the global response.’’

Washington allowed the resolution calling for a review into the global response to the pandemic to pass by consensus, but said it objected to language about reproductive health rights and permission for poor countries to waive patent rules.

WHO officials running the meeting applauded after the resolution was passed without a vote hours after Trump tweeted his threat to pull the United States out of the body.

It calls for a review into the WHO-led global response, something the US has demanded.

But the US mission in Geneva said that paragraphs on the right of poor countries to waive patents to obtain medicine during a health emergency would ‘‘send the wrong message to innovators’’ trying to produce new drugs and vaccines.

The reproductive healthcare language could be interpreted as requiring countries to permit abortion.

‘‘The United States believes in legal protections for the unborn,’’ it said.

China and the US also sparred over the issue of Taiwan. Taiwan lobbied hard to be included as an observer and received support from the US, Japan and others, but says it was not invited due to opposition from China.

Even as Trump has proposed quitting the WHO, the body received backing and a two-year pledge of $US2 billion ($NZ3.27 billion) in funds from China’s President Xi Jinping.

Many other leaders expressed support for Tedros.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for international co-operation in response to the pandemic.

‘‘At times like these, the greatest act of courage is to play as a team,’’ she said.

During his three years in office, Trump has criticised many international organisations and quit some. Still, European diplomats said they were taken aback by Washington’s decision to stand aside at the WHO while China is boosting its role.

The resolution calls for a review into how the novel coronavirus spread after crossing from animals to humans.