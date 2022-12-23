'Very different Christmas' without Queen



Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a carol service in Westminster Abbey, saying the royal family's first Christmas without the late monarch would "feel very different".

King Charles III, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, joined his son Prince William, Catherine and other members of the family at the service in the abbey, where Elizabeth's funeral was held in September.

Catherine dedicated the event to Queen Elizabeth and "all those who are sadly no longer with us". Photo: Kensington Palace via Reuters

The carol service took place last week and will be broadcast at the weekend.

Catherine, who is William's wife and became Princess of Wales after Charles ascended to the throne, hosted the event and dedicated it to Elizabeth and "all those who are sadly no longer with us".

"So, whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared," she said in an introduction to the service.

The Queen died on September 8, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne and had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier in the year.

"Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion," Catherine said.

The Queen giving her last Christmas Day speech, in 2021. Image: YouTube

The family presented a united front at the service on December 15 - the same day that the final episodes of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's Netflix series were released.

Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, piled fresh criticism on his family in the series, including accusing his older brother William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future.

The couple, known also as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, live in Los Angeles with their two young children.