Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Victoria Covid deaths fall to 2-week low

    1. News
    2. World

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    Australia's second-most populous state Victoria - the epicentre for Covid-19 infections - has reported the lowest one-day rise in deaths from the virus in two weeks as a second-wave outbreak eases.

    Victoria said on Tuesday that five people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day rise in fatalities since August 15, while 70 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a seven-week low.

    The fall in the number of Covid-19 cases comes as the state capital Melbourne begins its fourth week of a six-week lockdown that sees residents confined to their homes, a nightly curfew imposed and large parts of the state economy ordered to close.

    Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 Covid-19 infections and 657 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than many other developed countries.

    While the country has largely avoided high casualty numbers, restrictions to slow the spread of the virus have taken a significant toll on its economy.

     

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter