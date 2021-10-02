Victoria, NSW cases continue to soar

Photo: Getty Images

Australia's Victoria has recorded 1488 new local cases of Covid-19 and two more deaths, while neighbouring New South Wales has 813 cases and 10 deaths.

The health department confirmed today that 71,224 Victorians were tested for the virus in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, and 36,878 vaccinations were administered. There are now 11,591 active infections in the state.

It comes as residents in two regional Victorian towns awake on Saturday to their first day of seven under a fresh lockdown.

Shepparton and Moorabool were plunged back into lockdown at 11:59pm on Friday to contain growing cases. Shepparton's active cases have grown to 24, with Moorabool currently dealing with 32 cases.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Victorians have been issued an ultimatum: get vaccinated for Covid-19 in two weeks or risk losing your job.

All Victorian authorised workers must have their first vaccine dose by October 15 and a second by November 26 to keep working on site, as part of a new statewide mandate.

The requirement will cover retail workers, personal trainers, MPs, journalists, faith leaders, judges, police, lawyers, actors and professional sportspeople.

Of the 1.25 million estimated authorised workers in the state, Premier Daniel Andrews says more than a million have already had their first dose.

New South Wales

New South Wales reported 813 new locally acquired cases of Covid and 10 deaths.

NSW Health's Jeremy McAnulty says 87.7% of people aged 16 years and over have now received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 65.2% of the state is fully inoculated.

"Thank you so much for coming forward to get vaccinated to protect yourself, your family and your communities," Dr McAnulty said on Saturday.

There are currently 1005 Covid-19 patients in hospital in NSW, with 212 in intensive care units and 99 on ventilators.

Of the 10 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, four people were not vaccinated and five people had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

One man, who acquired his infection at Mount Druitt Hospital had received two doses. He had underlying health conditions.

The deaths take the toll for the current NSW outbreak to 362.

NSW Health on Saturday said it had detected virus fragments in sewage at Dareton in the far west, Dungog in the Hunter, Karuah on the mid coast, South Grafton in northern NSW and Bermagui on the south coast.

The town of Casino was placed into lockdown from midnight on Friday until October 11 when the rest of the state will begin reopening gradually.

The stay-at-home order applies to anyone who has been in Casino since September 24.

Meanwhile, non-urgent day surgery will recommence in NSW private health facilities on Tuesday as transmission rates continue to fall.

But non-urgent surgery at NSW public hospitals will remain postponed.

"This is to ensure we retain adequate system capacity, as well as patient, staff and public safety, for the delivery of healthcare services during the Covid-19 response," NSW Health said on Friday.

"Emergency surgery and urgent elective surgery will continue to be performed in public hospitals during this challenging period."