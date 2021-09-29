Victoria records highest case numbers since start of Covid

Melbourne's lockdown will remain in place until 70% of Victorians aged over 16 are double-vaccinated, which is forecast for October 26. Photo: Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 950 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and seven deaths.

It is the Australian state's highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic, surpassing the previous record of 867 cases on Tuesday.

The new infections bring the number of active cases in the state to 9890.

The death toll from the current outbreak now stands at 32.

There were 61,322 coronavirus tests processed and 34,028 vaccine doses administered at state-run hubs on Tuesday.

It comes as the Latrobe Valley region has been plunged into a seven-day lockdown to curb a growing Covid-19 outbreak believed to be linked to a household gathering.

Residents in the City of Latrobe, which encompasses the Gippsland towns of Moe, Morwell and Traralgon, entered lockdown at 11.59pm on Tuesday. They were notified via a press release about 6.30pm.

They are now living under the same restrictions as those in Melbourne, with the exception of curfew.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the illegal social gathering, held over the AFL grand final weekend, was "regrettable".

There are at least 18 active Covid-19 cases in the region.

Almost 79% of Victorians have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while more than 48% are fully vaccinated.

A modest easing of rules has come into effect on Wednesday including extending metropolitan Melbourne's travel limit to 15km and resumption of contactless sports such as tennis and golf.

In regional Victoria patron caps in venues will increase from 20 to 30, while masks will also not be required for some beauty services like facials and beard trimming.

Melbourne's lockdown will remain in place until 70% of Victorians aged over 16 are double-vaccinated, which is forecast for October 26.

A more significant easing of restrictions will occur when the 80 per cent double-dose target is met, forecast for November 5.

For exposure sites visit www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites