Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Victoria reports fewer Covid cases

    1. News
    2. World

    Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Wednesday said coronavirus cases nearly halved against the previous day as the state looks to ease some restrictions as early as next week.

    Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported five deaths from Covid-19 and 15 new cases in the last 24 hours, compared with three deaths and 28 cases on Tuesday.

    Average cases over the last two weeks in Melbourne, the epicentre of country's second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, fell below 30 on Wednesday.

    Restrictions in Melbourne may be eased if average cases remain below 50 as of September 28. 

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter