Victorians set to swelter on Saturday

Victorians are being warned to take care ahead of extreme heat forecast for Saturday, with parts of the Austalian state set to soar over 40degC.

The Chief Health Officer has issued a health alert for the North Central weather district as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasted Melbourne would reach a top of 41, Geelong, Bendigo and Shepparton, 42, Ouyen and Swan Hill, 43 and Mildura, 44.

"Heat kills more Australians than any other natural disaster," Wednesday's alert forecast said.

Extreme heat can affect anybody but most at risk are the elderly, young children and people with a medical condition such as heart disease or high blood pressure.

Heat can cause illnesses including heat cramps and heat exhaustion, which can lead to heatstroke, which is fatal in up to 80% of cases.

To prevent heat-related illness, people are advised to drink more water, never leave children, older people or pets in cars, check on others and stay cool.