Wave of study results raise hope for Covid vaccines

Early data from trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognise and fight Covid-19 without serious side effects.

Whether any of these efforts will result in a safe and effective vaccine capable of protecting billions of people and ending the global pandemic is still far from clear. All will require much larger studies to prove they can prevent infection with the virus.

The vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca along with Oxford University, induced an immune response in all study participants who received two doses without any worrisome side effects.

A coronavirus vaccine under development by CanSino Biologics Inc and China's military research unit, likewise showed that it appears to be safe and induced an immune response in most of the 508 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 83 who got one dose of the vaccine, researchers reported.

Some 77% of study volunteers experienced fever, fatigue, headache or pain at the injection site not considered to be serious.

Both the AstraZeneca and CanSino vaccines use a harmless adenovirus to carry genetic material from the novel coronavirus into the body. Studies on both vaccines were published in the journal The Lancet.

"Overall, the results of both trials are broadly similar and promising," Naor Bar-Zeev and William Moss, two vaccine experts from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, wrote in a commentary in The Lancet.

However, the CanSino candidate again showed signs that people who had previously been exposed to the particular adenovirus in its vaccine had a reduced immune response.

Pre-existing immunity to the type of virus used to deliver the vaccine "is considered to be the biggest obstacle for the candidate ... Covid-19 vaccine to overcome," study authors wrote.

German biotech BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer Inc, meanwhile, released details from a small study in Germany of a different type of vaccine that uses ribonucleic acid (RNA) - a chemical messenger that contains instructions for making proteins.

When injected into people, the vaccine instructs cells to make proteins that mimic the outer surface of the coronavirus. The body recognises these as a foreign invaders and mounts an immune response against the virus.

In the study of 60 healthy adults, which was not peer reviewed, the vaccine induced virus-neutralising antibodies in those given two doses, a result that was in-line with a previous early-stage US trial.

The burst of announcements followed publication last week of results of Moderna Inc's vaccine trial in the New England Journal of Medicine, showing similarly promising early results. Moderna's vaccine also uses a messenger RNA platform.

None of these leading contenders has shown side effects that could sideline their efforts, but there are still significant hurdles ahead.

All must prove they are safe and effective in trials involving thousands of healthy and high-risk individuals - including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes - that increase the risk of contracting severe cases of Covid-19.

DEATH TOLL MOUNTS AS PANDEMIC RAGES ON

More than 600,000 people have died from Covid-19 worldwide, and some countries including the United States, are reporting record new cases daily.

The vaccine developed by researches at Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca is one of 150 in development globally, but is considered the most advanced.

In its Phase I trial, the vaccine induced so-called neutralising antibodies - the kind that stop the virus from infecting cells - in 91% of individuals a month after they got one dose, and in 100% of subjects who got a second dose. These levels were on par with the antibodies produced by people who had survived a Covid-19 infection - a key benchmark of potential success.

The trial results showed a stronger immune response in 10 people given an extra dose of the vaccine after 28 days, echoing a trial in pigs.

Oxford researcher Sarah Gilbert said the trial could not determine whether one or two doses would be needed to provide immunity.

The vaccine, known as AZD1222, also induced the body to make T cells - activating a second part of the immune system that experts increasingly believe will be important for a lasting immune response.

"Today's data increases our confidence that the vaccine will work and allows us to continue our plans to manufacture the vaccine at scale for broad and equitable access around the world,” Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca's research chief, said in a statement.

AstraZeneca has signed agreements with governments around the world to supply the vaccine should it gain regulatory approval. The company has said it will not seek to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic.

The following are five takeaways from Monday's developments, drawn in part from an editorial in The Lancet medical journal:

1. The Oxford/AstraZeneca and CanSino teams released results from early trials of Covid-19 vaccines that use harmless versions of another virus, or viral vector, to deliver genetic material from the novel coronavirus into cells to generate an immune response. Both trials were primarily designed to test the vaccines’ safety and provide potential hints of efficacy. Subjects in both studies experienced mild side effects such as fever and injection site pain, but no severe adverse events were reported. Vaccines are traditionally made by using a weakened or inactivated form of the virus to elicit an immune response and prevent infection, but those vaccines are not easy to develop quickly. Viral vector vaccines do not need to be frozen, although they do need to be refrigerated. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine against the Ebola virus on July 1 became Europe's first approved viral vector vaccine.

2. The Covid-19 pandemic has fast-tracked other new types of vaccine technology. The Pfizer and BioNTech candidate, which had initial data from a German study in 60 healthy volunteers, was shown to prompt an immune response and was well-tolerated. The data were in line with those from another early-stage US trial released earlier this month. . That vaccine uses a different novel platform - ribonucleic acid (RNA) - the chemical messenger containing instructions for cells to produce proteins. RNA vaccines are designed to work by instructing cells to make proteins that mimic the surface of the coronavirus, which the body then sees as a foreign invader and learns to target with an immune response. Although the technology has been around for years, there has never been an approved messenger RNA vaccine.

3. The number of people in whom experimental Covid-19 vaccines have been tested so far is small, but researchers say measurements of immune system responses are encouraging. Still, much remains unknown about Covid-19 vaccines in development, particularly the staying power of any immune responses and effectiveness in older adults or other specific groups, including people with chronic health problems and ethnic or racial groups more severely affected by the disease. Other outstanding questions include: Will a single dose be sufficient; Do they spur enough neutralising antibodies and T-cells, a type of white blood cell that helps the immune system destroy infection; Do T-cell responses correlate with longer-term protection; Is there a possibility that a vaccine could put someone at risk of more serious infection?

4. More than 150 possible vaccines are in development for preventing Covid-19. J&J is also developing a viral vector vaccine for coronavirus and expects to begin human trials this month. Moderna Inc last week said its experimental RNA vaccine for Covid-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study. Moderna expects to begin large-scale testing before the end of July. Once vaccines clear early safety hurdles, they will need to be tested on thousands of subjects to assure they can be safely administered to millions or billions of healthy people.

5. Monday's published studies bode well for those much larger, randomised controlled to assess their efficacy and safety. AstraZeneca has late-stage trials underway in the UK, Brazil and South Africa and aims to start studies in the United States, where the coronavirus prevalence is higher. Results can be accrued much more quickly in regions with high rates of active infection. AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said the company hopes the vaccine will be available this year depending on how quickly late-stage trials can be completed, given the dwindling prevalence of the virus in Britain. While CanSino has yet to start large-scale clinical trials to assess how well its vaccine prevents infection, it has been approved for use in China’s military. Pfizer and BioNTech have said they expect to begin a trial later this month with up to 30,000 subjects with the aim of demonstrating vaccine efficacy.