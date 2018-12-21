Who needs a horse and carriage? Queen keeps it regular

gettyimages-1074446976.jpg Queen Elizabeth II arrives by train at King's Lynn Station to begin the Christmas Holidays at Sandringham. Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in Sandringham for her annual Christmas festivities on a regular train.

The Queen arrived in Norfolk by train this morning (GMT), choosing to take a regular train alongside ordinary passengers.

The monarch will this year host the Cambridges and the Sussexes for Christmas, among rumours of tension between the two couples.

While the Queen, 92, chose to take the train, it is believed the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, will travel to Sandringham privately, as he did last year.

The Queen took the train the day after hosting the extended royal family for a lavish Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

She travelled by train alone, albeit closely followed by security staff.