Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Woman detained after kids stabbed on motorway

    A woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her two children on a motorway in Australia. 

    Police say the woman stopped her car on the North-South Motorway in Adelaide late on Monday night and removed her two young children before stabbing them with a knife.

    A member of the public stopped his car on the motorway and intervened, disarming the woman.

    Soon after he was assisted by other members of the public, who restrained the woman until police arrived.

    The two young children were taken to Adelaide's Women's and Children's Hospital where they were treated for critical injuries.

    They remain in hospital in a stable condition.

    The 35-year-old woman was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital where she remains under guard.

    Police expect her to be charged with two counts of attempted murder.

    AAP

