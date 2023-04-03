Monday, 3 April 2023

World in pictures: recent photographs

    Britain's King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive by car at Berlin Brandenburg Airport "Willy Brandt" in Germany.
    Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest commemorating "El dia del joven combatiente" (Day of the Young Combatant) in Santiago, Chile.
    Dubai police officers fire a cannon to mark the end of a fasting day outside a mall during the holy month of Ramadan, in United Arab Emirates.
    Cast member Jodie Turner-Smith attends the premiere for the film Murder Mystery 2 in Los Angeles, California.
    People stand on a pedestrian traffic light during clashes at a demonstration as part of the 10th day of nationwide strikes and protests against the French government's pension reform in Paris.
    A local resident carries a teddy bear while gathering belongings outside a multi-storey apartment block damaged in recent shelling in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.

