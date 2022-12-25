15 years of MOU between Buddhist Research Institute and University of Otago

Professor David Murdoch, Vice-Chancellor and Professor Will Sweetman, Head of the School of Social Sciences at the University of Otago signed the Memorandum of understanding with the Dhammachai International Research Institute (DIRI) of New Zealand and Australia.

Phra Maha Dr Sudham Suratano, the new chairman of DIRI promised to maintain and continue the strong relationship with the Religious Programme as the Most Venerable Sudhamo, the previous chairman of DIRI, who passed away last July.

The relationship between the university and DIRI started in 2007 and remains a strong association as an old friend.

This Memorandum of Understanding or MoU will share a common vision to extend and support high-quality education in the field of the study of Religion. Desiring to continue collaborative relations between the three institutions to promote friendship and cooperate in a mutually beneficial association.

The MoU will provide annual scholarships of NZ$5,000 to students of the University of Otago who achieve the best overall grades each year. Moreover, the DIRI will provide funding of $40,000 each year for the religious programs at the University of Otago,