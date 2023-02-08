Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Aramoana erosion

    If by magic the Te Rauone beach groynes were picked up over night and installed in Wagon Bay with sand would this not add further protection to the ecological area of national importance?

    If yes then why is DOC not more proactive and assisting POL as much as they can to protect this special reserve?. This isn't a natural spit it devolved with human input ...and can be saved by the same.

    Paul Munro.