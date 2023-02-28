Aurorae Australis dancing in the Southern sky last night

Last night, the appearance of large auroras, caused by the winds of plasma from the sun following a large explosion called a flare on the sun's surface, was observed in many parts of the South Island.

In Queenstown, these bright auroras were seen after 10pm, just after the twilight hours after sunset, and more than half of the sky was observed to be tinted red in areas without streetlights.

Auroras seen at the poles are green, but this is because we are looking up at the auroral curtain from below, and we can think of the curtain as being green, yellow, and red in order of color from the bottom.

From NZ, the curtain is viewed from the side.