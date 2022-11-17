Brighton Pony Club takes out regional Award

Brighton Pony Club's winning team

Brighton Pony Club has been educating and coaching young riders since 1976. They became an incorporated society in 2010. A branch of the Dunedin District Pony Club, it is the first year since 2004 that Brighton has won the Otago Southland Pony Club Championship.

The Otago Southland Show Jumping Champs is held annually being hosted by different Clubs each year.

This year the competition was held over two days in Gore with a total of 18 Pony Clubs from across the region competing. Teams consist of 6 members, competing at a range of jumping heights from 65cm - 105cm. There are 4 jumpng rounds held over 2 days and points from the 4 highest placing competitors in each round are accumulated to ascertain the winning team.

Last year Brighton Pony Club had two teams in, and one of the teams ran 3rd. This year the team, sponsored by Brighton Gold Eggs, took out the winning trophy by a total of 16 points.

The team was made up of Anya Johnston (23), Aiesha Goswami (16), Sienna Jamieson (16), Kaiya Goswami (14), Ella Maitland (14) and Ruby Peden (14).