Cat eating Kereru at Bishopscourt field

Cat at scene of crime

While walking my dog over Bishopscourt field yesterday, I cam across a tabby cat eating the remains of a bird.

When I went over to investigate it was obvious that the bird was a Kereru. The cat scrambled up the tree next to where the remains of the bird were under and I assumed that is where the cat had managed to get the bird.

The idea of a predator-free New Zealand is a good one and I support trapping of pests. However, while we have uncontrolled domestic cats attacking our native birds it makes a mockery of that idea.