Courtney Kerin competes at World Cup of Freestyle Whitewater Kayaking

Courtney Kerin, of Wanaka, finished 6th and 7th at the International Canoe Federation ICF) Kayak Freestyle World Cup Event.

The event took place October 3-5 and 7-9 at two different whitewater features on the Chattahoochee River in in Columbus, Georgia, United States.

Courtney last competed at the ICF World Championship in Sort, Spain in 2019. This was her first international competition since then.

She will continue training at the Hawea Whitewater Park and will compete in the 2023 ICF World Championships also in Columbus.