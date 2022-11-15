A duck came into my house

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News Your News 0 Comments Look Related Stories Dear Black Caps . . . As long as I live, I will definitely support you OGHS to attend cricket nationals for first time in 10 years Majestic Princess leaves Port Chalmers Almost ready - new cycleway to Port Chalmers nears completion Courtney Kerin competes at World Cup of Freestyle Whitewater Kayaking MBRA planting project Veteran steam tram hits the tracks again after extensive overhaul Ring around the moon caused by the night haze White Heron Sea lion overseeing repairs Macandrew Bay surprise visitor Brighton sunrise More