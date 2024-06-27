Dunedin Pakistan Society unites for Palestine

Dunedin Pakistan Society celebrated Eid-Al-Adha.

Muslims celebrate not just one Eid during an Islamic year, but two – one of which comes after the month of Ramadan Eid-Al-Fitr and the second Eid-Al-Adha.

The second of these two Eid’s represent the most sacred time of the year for Muslims as it marks the Hajj (pilgrimage). In the Islamic calendar, Eid-Al-Adha falls on the 10th of the 12th and final month of Dhu-al-Hijja.

As Muslims celebrate Eid and engage in acts of worship and charity, they renew their commitment to the principles at the core of Islam and the values that bind them together: generosity, peace, compassion, empathy, respect, gratitude and giving back to the community.

Dunedin Pakistan Society came together not only to celebrate Eid-Al-Adha but also to remember and honor the resilience and strength of Muslim brothers and sisters in Gaza.

Dunedin Pakistan community has shown unwavering support for the people of Palestine, standing in solidarity with them during these challenging times.

“For us as migrants, Ramadan and Eid festivals hold profound significance. I addition to being a matter of religious observance, they are the essential vehicles for passing on our values and legacy to our next generation.

"In a foreign land where cultural assimilation can dilute traditions, Ramadan and Eid become corner stones of our identity, a reminder of our roots and a beacon for our children to understand and cherish their heritage.

"I would like to thank Otago Community Trust for their generous support in recognizing the importance of religious and cultural connection for migrant communities in beautiful Otepoti Dunedin," says Dr. Qureshi, Chairperson Dunedin Pakistan Society.

- Ayesha Qureshi