Eid elebration by OMSA and OSC

We had an Eid Celebration at the Hunter Centre, which is organised by Otago Malaysian Students Association (OMSA) and Otago Singapore Club (OSC).

Eidul Fitri is a celebration to indicate the end of Ramadhan which is month of fasting for Muslims.

The Eid Celebration or sometimes we call it "Open House" in Malaysia is not something new, where the host will invite guests to come over to eat and it is not restricted to only Muslims; the purpose of it is to spread love and happiness. Just like Lunar New Year, we sometimes are given an "angpao" by our family, relatives or the host of the "open house" itself.

This event had over 130 guests coming which consists of OMSA members, OSC members, and even non-members were welcomed.

We also had two representatives from the International Department, Daniel Bond and Danielle Yamamoto, and had several games going on such as Bingo and Kahoot, and even a henna section for guests to get their henna done.

We served lontong (Malaysian dish that is commonly served during Eidul Fitri), Honey Cornflakes, Beehoon, Apple Rose Pastry, Lychee McFizz and Iced Tea.

For OMSA itself, we started preparing for the dishes from Friday and started cooking on Saturday morning and the person in charge for the recipes were our Food Officers, Nawwar and Hafidz.