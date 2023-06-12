Gathering in Octagon to support Otago Ukrainian community after Nova Kakhovka dam destruction

Each Saturday at noon there is a gathering in the Octagon to support our local Ukrainian community.

Today, members of our Ukrainian community and supporters created a "flood mural" in the Octagon to illustrate the devastating effect of the recent dam burst on the River Dnipro.

A huge area has been flooded and thousands of people have lost their homes.

The mural (see photo) illustrates the death and destruction caused by this tragic explosion. Financial donations were received today to forward to Ukrainian people directly impacted by this disaster.

Supporters of our Ukrainian community are invited to gather again next Saturday, and every Saturday in the Octagon, until this dreadful war ends.

- Greg Hughson