Gym and a show

I was walking home from UniPol from my gym sesh when I heard a weird splash in the water of Leith below me as I walked across the bridge.

I went to go check it out and initially thought it was a whirlpool. As I looked a bit closer I realised it was a SEAL! I was like OMG THERE'S A SEAL IN THE WATER OF LEITH!

At first I was worried he was stuck and then I realised he was just hunting and that’s why he was causing a racket.

I watched him catch 3 fish and show them to me before he got too far for me to see.

Was such a cool experience!

- Jasmin