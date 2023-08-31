High Fiordland support for Daffodil Day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Daffodil Day, The Cancer Society’s annual appeal in Te Anau on 25 August was very successful raising approx. $7000, said organiser Bernie Cournane.
This included 200 pre-purchased bunches of daffodils by Fiordland retail, Accommodation and industrial businesses in Te Anau, Manapouri and sold on the street.
Some 30 volunteers, volunteered at three stations H J Smith’s. Paper Plus Te Anau and Fresh Choice Te Anau.
The raffle winners were Polly Homer, Coral Gordon, Judy Norrish and Doug Ramsay.
- Julie Walls, Focus Media