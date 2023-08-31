High Fiordland support for Daffodil Day

Daffodil Day, The Cancer Society’s annual appeal in Te Anau on 25 August was very successful raising approx. $7000, said organiser Bernie Cournane.

This included 200 pre-purchased bunches of daffodils by Fiordland retail, Accommodation and industrial businesses in Te Anau, Manapouri and sold on the street.

Some 30 volunteers, volunteered at three stations H J Smith’s. Paper Plus Te Anau and Fresh Choice Te Anau.

The raffle winners were Polly Homer, Coral Gordon, Judy Norrish and Doug Ramsay.

- Julie Walls, Focus Media