MBRA planting project

The Mount Barker Residents Association have completed their first planting project at the corner of Ballantyne and Faulks Road.

Secretary for the association Gini Falloon said they had 50 residents turn up on the day who did an amazing job of getting all 500 plants in the ground as well as planting guards.

It has been a lot of work to get to the planting stage but the end result looks amazing. We are currently installing the irrigation and hope to see the plants take root and transform the entrance to our community.