New fire chief for Portobello

Departing CFO Greg Dickson (left) with new fire chief Jamie Ramsay

Jamie Ramsay has taken over the mantle of Chief Fire Officer of the Portobello Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Departing CFO Greg Dickson has led the brigade for 8 years, rising through the ranks over a 38 year volunteer career.

Jamie Ramsay has served the Brigade for 25 years (1997->) occupying the Deputy Chief Fire Officer role during Dickson's time as chief.

Amongst many awards Jamie Ramsay was cited for this recovery work after the Canterbury earthquakes.

Dickson remains in the Brigade as Deputy Chief to aid transition and plans to revert to a Senior Fire Fighter role to 'get my boots dirty again'.

Dickson says: "The role of Chief has been hugely rewarding and challenging but it is time to pass on the Chief's hat and step back to physical fire fighting. Jamie has been an integral part of the Brigade for 25 years and will enthusiastically take the brigade forward'.