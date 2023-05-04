Pakistani Community in Dunedin celebrated Eid

Eid-al-Fitr is a special commemoration for Muslims across the world to mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadan. It is a day of gratitude, remembrance, and compassion filled with festivities and feasts.

The Pakistani community in Dunedin organised a grand Eid celebration at the Fairfield Community Hall on Sunday, April 23 between 4:30 and 6:30 pm.

The event was attended by Steve Walker, Ingrid Leary MP, Lina Lastra from the office of multiethnic communities, Dr Khazima Tahir from Labour Party, Dr. Muhammed Rizwan and Steve Johnston from Otago Muslim Association, and community members from Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Palestine, Saudi Arab, Afghanistan, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The event started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by short speeches by the representatives of various organisations who shared their thoughts about Ramadan and Eid. The kids had some fun activities such as Eid gift hunt that kept them entertained and the women received beautiful Henna patterns on their hands to fully enjoy the Eid spirit. The event ended with a wide range of delectable Pakistani cuisine served to the guests.