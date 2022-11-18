Record entries smashed for Fiordland Fishing Classic 2022

The 15th Stabicraft Te Anau Manapouri Fishing Classic 2022 popularity gained traction for third year in a row with 2124 entries and numbers nearly double to 2021, which stood at 1235.

The weather was absolutely perfect and prizegiving was held outside for the second year at the Te Anau Rugby Club grounds with approx. 3500 people attending the presentation.

This year’s premium prize is a Stabicraft 1850 Supercab 5.69 metre boat with a Yamaha 115hp 4 stroke outboard motor, GPS fish finder, VHF radio and Futura tandem trailer, chilly bin and life jackets and was won by Stuart Corry of Invercargill.

A very excited second time fisherman certainly was overwhelmed with the win valued at over $110,000 (the highest value boat package Te Anau Events have ever had).

The Fiordland fishing competition is run over the two lakes, Te Anau and Manapouri as well as the Upper Waiau River.

The tournament winner is found by knockout of weigh-in tickets being drawn. This is done by a "shoot out", with 10 adult entries who caught a fish being drawn out. This number was increased for 2022 due to the increased value of the boat package. All other nine fisherfolk drawn won a prize-Wendy Sherlock, Andrew Rutledge, Russell Wilson, Ryan Young, Cameron Gray, Duncan Finlayson, Tarquin Harris, Christine Ferris and Donna Muno.

The competitions total prize pool for 2022 was approx. $135,000.

Cruise Milford “Take a Kid Fishing” which is held in conjunction with the classic competition entries also rose this year to 200 max junior fisherfolk and 69 fish were caught over the Saturday at McGregors Pond. Best Condition Factor overall winner Cedar Johnston.

The McGregor’s Pond was stocked with 450 salmon, donated by Sanfords and reared for 10 months to pan-size before release by Bill Jarvie of Fish & Game Te Anau.

Kids Colouring Competition - 4 & Under: Joshua Schrader (3), 5 – 7 years: Emily Barnard (6) and 8 & Over: Elise Barrie (11)

“It is the largest event run by Te Anau Community Events Charitable Trust (Te Anau Events) and, thanks to Stabicraft, currently has the biggest prize pool of any fishing event in New Zealand.

Shevaun Taberner, event coordinator for the Te Anau Community Events Charitable Trust said: “The organising committee are thrilled with how the weekend went and the entrant numbers far exceeded anything they ever imagined”.

“Due to the large number of entrants, more fish than normal were caught, but after 15 years of the competition, Fish & Game haven’t noticed any adverse effects on the fishery”.

“The committee trialled a new Fishing App which allowed entrants to measure their catch into the App then release fish back into the water. There was 280 entrants who logged into the app and was a learning experience for both the organisers and entrants.

The committee are confident that this will be the way to go in the future”.

Fisherfolk, some second generation came from mainly Fiordland, Southland and wider area North Island, Canterbury, Central Otago Otago, and South Otago. The overall number of fish caught in the classic was adult 1474 adult (797-2021) and Junior and Child 450 (251-2021) , with mainly brown trout (male) caught and fish were in good condition.

Sean McColl Dealer Relationship Manager said “The event over the weekend was fantastic. A big thank you to all the committee for putting together such a good event (weather also came to the party)”.

“Congratulations to Stuart Corry on scooping the main prize, and also to all the other winners over the weekend”.

“Stabicraft are excited to have been involved for the last 15 years and look forward to many more tournaments going forward”.

- By Julie Walls – Focus Media