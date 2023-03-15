Record numbers for Te Anau Basin Trailride

Te Anau’s annual community fundraiser Te Anau Basin Trailride saw a total of 641 riders participating with 295 pre-registered for the event.

The trails attracted riders from young to experienced and male and female riders.

“In its 5th year, the location was back to where the inaugural event was held at Mararoa Station in 2019, with the past two years being held at Te Anau Downs Station. The event was moved from Mararoa Station in 2021 to give the farm a break for a couple of years and to benefit different charities”, said Organiser Perrin Brown of Te Anau.

In 2023, the area of the trails covered the Pamu Farming/Landcorp-Mararoa Station and Mararoa Downs owned by the Slee Family.

The event proves no matter what the age where there is a fun day out, putting the pedal to the medal was a drawcard to the amazing views and must-do photo stops at almost every corner. There were two main family trails with Advanced Diversions, one family, juniors and novices only trail and two dedicated hard Enduro section that take approx 2-3 hours to complete participating in the one-day event, ranging in ages from 4 to 76 years of age held on Saturday 25 February.

Brown said: “The Te Anau Basin Trailride Organising Committee handed out $17k in 2022 and $52k has been fundraised in our first 4 years and this year will be significantly higher. Our principal charities this year are the Te Anau Volunteer Fire Brigade Skytower crew raising funds for Blood Cancer and Leukaemia, Fiordland College Tournament Netball Team and the Te Anau School PTA.

“Rider conduct was generally good with only three injuries none requiring ambulance or helicopter transfer. Only a handful of broken bikes to pick up and overall good feedback”.

On the Sunday 26 February, the Southland Cross Country Series –XCountry was raced in mild and overcast conditions but quite dusty during the Seniors race at Mararoa Station and run by the Gore and Districts Motorcycle Club as a full MNZ (Motorcycling New Zealand).

There were 14 junior Unders, 25 in Junior Overs and 62 starters in Seniors.

Perrin said: “The Junior Overall honours went to Blake Affleck, 2nd Michael Buchanan sand 3rd Hayden Scott. Seniors Overall- 1st Sam Robbie, 2nd Jesse Wright second and 3rd Jack Symon.”

Overall results: Junior Unders 1st Lochie Cornish - Junior Overs Blake Affleck and Senior Overs Sam Speedy. Congratulations were extended by the Gore and Districts Motorcycle Club to Organiser Perrin Brown and Crew for the fast flowing track at this year’s event.

“We would like to thank our Platinum Sponsor GWD Hyundai, Gold Sponsor Ewan Allan Honda Gore who have supported the event for the past 5 years, our other sponsors, the volunteers on the day and especially the landowners, farm managers and staff for making the event possible. We are back next year 24th February 2024, venue to be confirmed”, said Brown.

For further information email: tbtrailride@gmail.com or check out the Facebook page at “Te Anau Basin Trailride”

- By Julie Walls – Focus Media