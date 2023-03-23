Te Anau businesswoman participates in Pork Pie Charity Run

Irene Benfell-Herron left on her journey from Te Anau, Fiordland to Pahia on Saturday March 18 in her 2011 Mini Cooper Countryman and fundraising along the way. Photo Julie Walls –Focus Media

The Pork Pie Charity Run 2023 left Paihia on March 31 and will arrive in Invercargill on April 5, over 2,500km of distance to be travelled.

Fifty Mini cars, classic and modern, will take part this year. The run will take 6 nights and 5 days — Paihia to Taupo, Taupo via Horopito to Wellington, next morning across on the ferry to Picton, same day on to Christchurch, Christchurch via Arthurs Pass to Franz Josef, Franz Joseph to Queenstown, Queenstown to Invercargill .

On April 5 the cars, drivers and passengers will arrive at Invercargill in the late afternoon approximately 4pm to do a few laps of Tay St from the Eastern Cemetery to the roundabout of Tay and Dee Sts.

Te Anau has their own representative entering – Irene Benfell-Herron from Aden Motel, driving her 2011 Mini Cooper Countryman which is about to embark on its 2nd Pork Pie Charity Run.

Irene is participating in the Pork Pie Charity Run 2023 with Cathy Borthwick from Gore this will be Irene’s 4th Run and it will be Cathy’s 1st ever Run.

The Pork Pie Charity Run is a bi-annual fundraising road trip for all Mini owners, based loosely on the route taken by the Blondini Gang in the original movie, “Goodbye Pork Pie”.

The first run took place in 2009 with 36 teams making the trip from Kaitaia to Invercargill over 5 days.

The Run has raised funds for Starship Hospital, Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand and KidsCan. To date across all 6 previous events over $1,000,000 has been raised.

As an official fundraiser for KidsCan Charity there are 12 schools in Southland being supported, in 2023,with $289,834 raised so far. The goal is $325,000.

“It’s all in the name of a good cause though – we are proud to be raising funds for KidsCan to help Kiwi kids in need reach their full potential”.

“By donating to our team, you'll help KidsCan provide food, clothing and basic health and hygiene items to Kiwi kids living in hardship through their awesome schools and early childhood centre based programmes. These simple essentials can help change children’s lives for the better”, said Irene.

Team Takahe are hoping to raise $5000 but need more help to reach that goal.

- Julie Walls, Focus Media