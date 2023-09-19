Tetra Pak attack

Yes, Tetra Pak recycling is back in Dunedin again!

Celebrating the opening of a new collection point at Blacks Road Grocery, are Chris Wilson and Marcello who has earned a free ice-cream by telling a joke with his new puppet.

On Saturday, musician Anna Bowen and storyteller Kaitrin McMullan entertained customers, with puppets made from Tetra Paks, at the same time letting people know how to prepare their silver-lined cartons to be collected, then sent off to create building wallboard.

There are several other collection places in Dunedin, but Blacks Road Grocer is the latest in this scheme to save our landfill from unnecessary material.