University band perseveres

Local band Fool of Stars are releasing an album from around the globe!

The trio, founded three years ago, have been recording and producing a record over the last year almost completely remotely— their lead singer, Olive Ward, is the only member currently based in Dunedin.

Jacob Smith, who plays organ, is currently living in Vancouver, Canada, and drummer Max White is spending the holidays travelling Europe.

Currently promoting three singles before the album release, the band have been communicating with one another through the internet to coordinate videos, recording sessions, mixing, and even interviews!

The album, titled “The Everything Under Your Feet” was written in the aftermath of the pandemic, while all members were still living in Dunedin.

Their 80s-influenced indie-rock sound has been developing for a long time, but the past few years have allowed them to fine-tune and really bring out what they love in their music.

They performed several live shows including a second-place showing in Smokefree Rockquest 2021 as well as two shows for Bring The Noise 2022.

With two members away overseas, it would have been an easy call to abandon the project, but Fool of Stars are staying strong and putting their work out any way they can!