Windy conditions for Milford Mountain Classic

Carter Guichard (16), of Wanaka, was the overall winner and first Junior U19 of the prestigious 120km Meridian Milford Mountain Classic – NZ Alpine Road Cycle race on Saturday, February 18, in a time of 3:13:33, 2nd Matt Zenovich of Invercargill 3:13:35, 3rd Hugo Sinclair 3:28:28, 4th Morgan Borrie 3:41:08.

The classic is a tough but memorable ride through the spectacular and unique scenery of an area that has been described as the “Eighth Wonder of the World”

Conditions had been windy on parts of the road and quite a few of the riders had said it had made racing difficult.

Race Director Matt Sillars said, The winner Carter Guichard, is a very talented up and coming star.

Guichard is part of a Southern development squad of riders, whose members come from both Central Otago and Southland.

"He's the first New Zealand cyclist to get a Junior World Tour contract with a prestigious French cycling team, AG2R Citroen under-19 team. He has just spent three months racing in France and returned to New Zealand last August,

The Wanaka cyclist is coached by his father, Alex Guichard, originally from France but now living in Wanaka.

He was born in France and has a Kiwi mum, Monique Kelly.

The family moved to Wanaka when Guichard was 7, and he is fluent in both French and English.

Guichard continued his education at Mount Aspiring College and continued to race this summer with the Southern Junior Development team before returning to Europe for the northern hemisphere season from April-August 2023.

Three of the under 19s were in the top four placegetters, it was looking great for the sport acknowledged Race Director Matt Sillars.

They brought class to the race and guess show the “weekend warriors” their relativity compared to the very best up and comers”.

“109 cyclists over three categories, Milford Sound to Te Anau (120km) Classic 84 (2021 89), The Ricoh Homer Hundred (100km) from the Homer Tunnel to Te Anau 8 (2021-44) and Eglinton Challenge (65km) from Knobs Flat to Te Anau 17 (2021-15) including E-bikes. Cyclists came from the Southland, Otago and Auckland.”

“The entries were down compared to recent years, with 149 in 2021. On the week of the event, we had a quite a few pull out due to the crises in the North Island, then others pulled out with Covid”, said Shevaun Taberner of Te Anau Events.

The event now in its 7th year spanning over 10 years. The race returned in 2021 after a 5-year break last being held in 2016 after running for 5 years. The organisers sited safety issues in 2016, mainly through the high volume of tourist traffic between Te Anau and Milford Sound and was cancelled in 2017 and due to Covid-19 in 2022.

However Sillars said he was pleased with the way the race had gone, saying one of his highlights was seeing three female friends from Auckland complete the race, 44 Mary Lochhead, 76 Sue Watts and 20 Pip Davis.

“They finished together in the fine time of 6hrs 26mins 45 secs at the back end of the field, but only 12 mins behind the next finisher”. It’s these folks I admire more that the ones at the “pointy end of events” and why I’ve spent 20 years doing event management.... “, said Matt.

“The support from the Fiordland Community is truly amazing, providing us with up to the 30-35 volunteers it takes to run the event. Even when it’s peak tourism time and many are involved in that industry locally and University students have all just left town for the new academic year”.

“The support from the Fiordland Community is truly amazing. I can honestly say the Te Anau crew have become my favourites over the years and are really just friends”.

