Wool carpets story continues

It's highly embarrassing to read that Bremworth can successfully sell wool carpets to Australian Schools while our Ministry of Education knows best!

"On top of having a soft and luxurious feel underneath your feet, wool is often considered the most flame retardant material for carpets. In contrast to synthetic fibres such as nylon and acrylic which are more flammable, wool is a natural fibre which has the advantage of being both sustainable and fire resistant." [quoted from Hudson Flooring company website UK.]

Clearly Ministry of Education has been absolutely shameful to decline NZ wool options due to specifications on fire retardant standards.

I'm a NZ sheep farmer, and would gladly gift farm wool to Ministry of Education if it will help make the difference to access carpets to our own schools.

What on earth are we dumb kiwis doing!

- Richard Hall