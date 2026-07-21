Words from a visitor to the region

My daughter recently visited from Hastings, and left me with these words and images.

Goes a long way to remind us how lucky we are! ( and we'll worth publishing...)

Day 22/22 down South:

I didn't want to leave this beautiful place to go back to the real world. Feeling relaxed, refreashed and a little bit inspired. So I wrote a little poem of Otago:

From speckled roads of quartz and gravel,

To white top mountains of snow to marvel.

Watered reflections of clear still lakes,

And hill side digs with golden flakes.

This alpine desert layered with Thyme,

Is home for exquisite places to dine.

The mighty dam stands proud and strong,

Historical buildings of a time long gone.

Pink and green rocks at rivers side,

From this little town known as Clyde.

The large slabs of jutting schist stone,

Is a playground where wild goats roam.

There's crisp iced plants of evergreen grace,

Whilst family are inside with fires embrace.

Yet the warmest thing in this Otago chill,

Is the cup with moments of love that we fill.

Poem by Lucy Priest