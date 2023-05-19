On yer bike mate!

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Age is just a number for the bikers in the Aspiring Village in Wanaka.
These hardy seniors cycle around Wanaka together three times a week, in all weathers, covering 21 to 25 kms depending on the route riden.
The common attitude in the group is advancing years should not be an impediment to getting some serious exercise.
“We keep doing it while we can, because there will come a day when we can’t!"