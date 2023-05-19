On yer bike mate!

Left to right, Frank Beardsley aged 86, Pat Traynor 77, David Wayte 86 and David Leslie 81.

Age is just a number for the bikers in the Aspiring Village in Wanaka.

These hardy seniors cycle around Wanaka together three times a week, in all weathers, covering 21 to 25 kms depending on the route riden.

The common attitude in the group is advancing years should not be an impediment to getting some serious exercise.

“We keep doing it while we can, because there will come a day when we can’t!"